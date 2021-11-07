Delhi Reports 47 COVID-19 Cases; Positivity Rate 0.11 Pc

Delhi recorded 47 COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.11 per cent, data shared by the health department showed.

The number of cumulative cases now stands at 14,40,118. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection so far.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,091. The national capital has not reported any fatality due to the disease so far this month. It reported four deaths in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate slightly increased to 0.11 per cent on Sunday, according to the latest bulletin.

A total of 43,337 tests -- 35,154 RT-PCR tests and 8,183 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin stated.

On Saturday, 36 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent, while on Friday, the city logged 32 cases with a positivity rate of 0.14 per cent, after it fluctuated in the range of 0.05-0.10 per cent for the past several weeks.

The rise in the positivity rate was registered amid the festive season, with experts cautioning that there should be no laxity in observing Covid-appropriate behaviour.

According to the bulletin, the number of active cases increased to 365 on Sunday from 351 a day before.

The number of people under home-isolation stood at 161 on Sunday, down from 163 a day before. The count of containment zones in the city stood at 116, up from 113 on Saturday, the bulletin stated.

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved a budget of Rs 1,544 crore to bolster the health system and augment its capacity to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had recently said that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle an anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

