Delhi Reports 531 New Dengue Cases; Health Min Chairs Key Meet To Review Situation

In Delhi, 531 new Dengue cases have been registered in the last week. So far this year, 6 deaths have been reported. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation reported this. According to sources, the Union Ministry of Health will assemble an expert team to monitor the rise in dengue cases in Delhi.

This comes while a review meeting on the dengue situation in the country, chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, is taking place in the national capital. According to people close to the situation, school-based awareness programmes would be performed, as well as fast testing for the vector-borne disease in Delhi.

Delhi: 531 new dengue cases were reported last week in Delhi

531 new #Dengue cases reported in the last week in Delhi. 6 deaths have been reported this year so far: South Delhi Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/XJHiqbGkU9 — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

"Union Ministry of Health is monitoring dengue cases in Delhi and other states closely. An expert team will do detailed planning with the Delhi Government to monitor the dengue cases, awareness campaigns will also be run in schools. Necessary speed testing will be conducted," said sources.

More than 1,000 dengue cases in Delhi

To increase dengue testing in Delhi, the Centre has instructed the Delhi government to purchase dengue NS1 ELISA testing kits. According to sources, 200 households have been identified as having been affected by the dengue outbreak, and teams will be dispatched. Medical personnel will be diverted from those working on COVID-19 for the same reason. In response to an increase in dengue cases, private hospitals in the national capital are either adding beds or cancelling surgery to accommodate dengue patients. With the escalating number of dengue cases, which has now surpassed 1,000, the government and private hospitals in Delhi have increased the number of beds and other medical services available.

As the COVID-19 cases in Delhi reduced, the rise in Dengue fever cases has become a worry for healthcare personnel. The first death from the disease occurred in Delhi in September, when a 35-year-old woman died. With the escalating number of Dengue cases, which has surpassed 1,000, the government and private hospitals in Delhi have increased the number of beds and other medical services available. As most of the cases are coming from adjacent states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, doctors treating Dengue patients have seen cases of liver or organ malfunction among patients in recent days. Dengue fever affects people between the ages of 10 and 45, according to health specialists.

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK)