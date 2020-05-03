Delhi Reports Highest Single-day Spike With 427 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Now 4,549

Delhi reported its highest ever surge of COVID-19 cases in a single day with 427 new cases, taking the total tally in the national capital to 4,549, the government said. No death was reported in the last 24 hours while 106 people recovered in the same period. So far, 1,362 people have recovered from COVID-19, while 64 patients have died.

Data released by the state government shows that the rate of COVID-19 infection is high among individuals below the age of 50, constituting 68.24% of all active cases, while that of 60 years and older is 16.11%. However, the case fatality rate of patients under 50 years of age is 0.36% as against 4.48% of that among 60 years and older.

CM calls for lockdown easing

The report comes hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the Centre to restrict the national capital's strict 'Red zone' lockdown norms to only containment areas and allow relaxation in other parts to ease the economic fallout on the people and the government. The whole of Delhi has been declared 'Red zone' and has several containment zones within. He said that the state will not be able to sustain the lockdown for long as the economy is in peril, unemployment is on the rise and government revenue has shrunk substantially.

