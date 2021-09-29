Delhi Restaurant That Allegedly Turned Away Saree-clad Woman Shut For Operating Unlicensed

A Delhi restaurant that had allegedly denied entry to a woman in saree was issued a closure notice by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, for operating without a proper trade license. Following the notice, the owner said has shut down the operations.

SDMC officials told PTI that a closure notice was issued to the Aquila Restaurant located at Ansal Plaza in Delhi's Andrews Ganj last Friday for operating without a valid licence. The notice states that during a check on September 21, a public health inspector found that the facility is running without a health trade licence and under unhygienic conditions. It also flagged encroachment on public land.

"The public health inspector again inspected the site on September 24 and found that the trade is running under the same condition. You are directed to close the trade within 48 hours of the receipt of this notice failing which suitable action including sealing will be taken without assigning further notice," the SDMC notice issued to the restaurant owner said.

In response to the notice on September 27, the owner said, "I have closed-down the above-said trade immediately and 1 shall not run the same trade without SDMC Trade Licence under the insanitary condition from a health point of view and create a nuisance."

Delhi restaurant 'denies' entry to a saree-clad woman

The Aquila Restaurant had recently drawn criticism for allegedly refusing entry to women because she was wearing a saree. The woman had also posted a short video of her purported argument with the restaurant staff, alongside a couple of pictures of herself in the saree. However, the restaurant claimed that the incident was "misrepresented".

At the SDMC House meeting on Wednesday, Congress councillor from Andrews Ganj Abhishek Dutt had raised the issue and moved a proposal demanding a fine of Rs 5 lakh against any restaurant, bar or hotel that denies entry to people wearing traditional attire.

"The restaurant was running illegally without a licence. The notice was issued to the eatery only after I raised the issue. Now, the authorities have informed us that the restaurant has been shut. It is a matter of probe that how the restaurant was running without a licence," he told PTI

Taking cognisance of the case the National Commission for Women (NCW) had on September 23 had asked the Delhi Police to probe the incident.

(With inputs from agency)