Delhi Resumes Driving License Skill Tests As COVID Numbers See Steady Dip

In a revised order put out by the Delhi State Transport Department on Friday, it deliberated the government's decision to resume driving license skill tests with immediate effect. Previously, on January 6, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, all appointments for fresh and existing driving license and license tests at all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the national capital were suspended. The official order noted that with the resumption of the driving skill test, all guidelines and SOPs put down by the DDMA were to be adhered to while conducting the driving license skill test.

The number of new cases in Delhi fell to 4,291 on January 27 from a peak of 28,867 on January 13. The national capital has been one of the worst-hit in the ongoing third wave led by the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus and the state government had imposed the curfew on January 4 and ordered schools and restaurants to remain shut.

What does the revised order say?

As Delhi started witnessing a substantial drop in COVID cases on Friday, the Delhi Government thought it best to remove some of the restrictions which were put in to curtail the spread of more infections. An official statement that was put out by the state transport board stated that the suspension of activities related to the Driving License Tests and Learning license (LL) test are hereby withdrawn with immediate effects.

The order went on to read, "The Zonal Deputy Commissioners (Transport) and DTOS are further directed to ensure all the COVID protocols and appropriate behavior like sanitization, social distancing and wearing of masks etc as per DDMA guidelines while conducting the Driving License Skill Test."

Another order was passed by the Delhi govt. also decided to resume the operation of restaurant, bars and cinema halls but with a maximum capacity of 50% and a cap on people set at not more than 200. The order also mentioned Delhi would remain under the night curfew and that the operation of schools in the state would be closed as of now.

COVID cases in Delhi

As per data published by the state health ministry, Delhi on Thursday recorded 4,291 new COVID-19 cases. With this, the positivity rate in the state stood at 9.56%. The recovered tally stood at 9,397 with 34 deaths. This took the active case count recorded in the state to 33,175.

