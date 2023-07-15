Delhi: Ring Road Reopens To Traffic, Others Remain Closed As Yamuna Recedes Slowly

Delhi's flood situation has brought significant disruptions to the city, with several roads being closed due to the heavy downpour. However, there is some respite for commuters as the Delhi Traffic Police has announced the reopening of a section of the Ring Road, allowing traffic to flow from Shanti Van to Geeta Colony in both carriageways for cars, autos, and light vehicles.

The decision to reopen the stretch of Ring Road was made after a thorough assessment by the authorities, who deemed it safe for vehicular movement. The development came as welcoming news for residents and commuters who have been grappling with traffic snarls and diversions in the wake of the floods.

While the reopening of the Ring Road offers some relief, it is important to note that certain sections of the city still remain inaccessible. The road from Shanti Van to Rajghat and towards ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminus) is still closed for traffic movement. Authorities have cited ongoing repair work and potential safety hazards as the reasons for the continued closure of these routes. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and seek alternative routes until further notice.

The Delhi Traffic Police have been working tirelessly to manage the flow of traffic and ensure the safety of commuters amidst challenging conditions. They have urged motorists to exercise caution, adhere to traffic guidelines, and cooperate with the authorities to minimise any inconveniences caused by the road closures.

Local authorities continue to monitor the flood situation closely and are taking necessary steps to mitigate the impact on residents and commuters. Efforts are underway to pump out water from low-lying areas and repair damaged infrastructure. Additionally, the Delhi government has set up helplines and control rooms to address emergencies or queries related to the flood situation.