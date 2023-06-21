Delhi Riots: Was Head Constable Ratan Lal's Murder Accused Being Helped To Avoid Arrest?

The Special Branch of Delhi Police achieved a major breakthrough after it arrested Mohammad Ayaz who is believed to be among the main conspirators behind the murder of Rattan Lal, the then Head Constable in Delhi Police. Mohd. Ayaz was arrested after more than three years and a bounty of Rs 1 lakh was also put on him by the law enforcement agencies.

The accused was arrested from Mallasettihalli close to Dhiburahalli, a rural area in the District of Chikkaballapur which is 100 kilometres away from Bengaluru. Interestingly, it had not been even a month after Mohammad Ayaz had moved to Karnataka. Before moving to the southern part of the country, Mohd. Ayaz was hiding in rural areas of Manipur.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, officials privy to the case mentioned that there were several aspects that need to be investigated following the arrest of Mohd. Ayaz. The fact that he was able to escape first to Manipur and then to Karnataka in a way signifies that he was being helped in avoiding arrest.

Mohd. Ayaz and his brother planned to attack law enforcement officials

According to police officials, he and his brother Khalid had planned to attack law enforcement officials to create a pandemonium kind of situation during the anti CAA-NRC demonstrations.

To create a situation of anarchy during the visit of the then US President Donald Trump, Mohd. Ayaz and Khalid along with other people planned that they would block Wazirabad road leading to Jaffrabad Metro Station and also indulge in violence. The planning was done in the basement of Shazia bakery which was owned by Mohd. Ayaz. On February 24 when the riots in North East Delhi began, the mob led by Mohd Ayaz and his brother Khalid violently attacked the police patrolling party by pelting stones and hitting the victims with iron rods. The ghastly incident led to the death of Head Constable Rattan Lal while Anuj Kumar then ACP (Gokulpuri) and Amit Sharma then DCP ( Shahdra) had received major injuries. Subsequently, the case was registered in Dayalpur Police Station where the law enforcement officials began their investigation.

Musa Qureshi arrested on October 12, 2022

The Special Cell had earlier also arrested Musa Qureshi on October 12, 2022. Musa was accused of being part of the mob that was involved in the murder of Ankit Sharma, an officer in the Intelligence Bureau who was murdered by being stabbed more than 52 times following which his body was dumped in a drain. Musa Qureshi was arrested from Telangana.

In addition to the deaths of Ankit Sharma and Rattan Lal, there were 51 more lives that were lost in the Delhi riots. There were more than 750 cases that were lodged in different police stations of North East Delhi.