Delhi Road Rage: Woman Pushed Out Of Moving Car In Amar Colony; Probe Underway

In a spine-chilling incident in Delhi, visuals of an alleged assault on a woman in the Amar colony area have taken the internet by storm after being reported to Delhi Police via Twitter. In the daunting video accessed by Republic Media Network, a middle-aged lady donned in red apparel can be seen falling off a four-wheel vehicle, identified as a grey Maruti Suzuki Baleno with a number plate- HR 51 CC0316.

In what appears to be a part of the assault inflicted upon her, the car did not stop after the lady dashed into the middle of the road from the car amid a busy evening. While the Delhi Police was rather prompt to respond to the complaint on their Twitter page, sources confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the owner of the car. Also, the vehicle has been seized and kept in the custody of authorities.

Road rage incident in Delhi's Amar colony

"In an incident of attack on a woman in the area of PS Amar Colony involving a Baleno car, FIR was registered on the same day and one person has been arrested and the offending vehicle seized. Further investigation into the matter is underway," Delhi Police shared on Twitter.

Crimes against women in Delhi

The road rage incident adds to the series of crimes against females that are reportedly rampant in the national capital. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notice to the Delhi Police as well as the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) over the alleged molestation of two primary school girl students of a civic body-run school in the Bhajanpura area of East Delhi.

According to the statement from DCW chief, Swati Maliwal, two girl students sitting inside their class were molested by an unknown person in an MCD run school in the Bhajanpura area. "In an MCD run school in Bhajanpura area, two girl students sitting inside their class were molested by an unknown person. He went to their class and removed the clothes of the girls. He then removed his clothes and urinated in front of the class,” said Swati Maliwal, chief, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

On Wednesday, Delhi authorities said that the “cognizance was immediately taken” in the alleged molestation matter in an MCD-run school and a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). However, the police also said that there were no CCTVs installed at the entrance or inside the school where the alleged molestation happened.