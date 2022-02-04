Delhi Schools To Reopen From February 7 For Classes 9 To 12 Amid Dip In COVID-19 Cases

As the COVID-19 cases continue to dip across the country, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced that schools will be allowed to reopen in the national capital from February 7, 2022. During a COVID-19 review meeting on Friday, it was decided that schools would reopen for classes 9 to 12 as of now. In addition, colleges, coaching institutes, and gyms have also been allowed to reopen in Delhi, ANI reported. It further stated that the timing of the night curfew has also been changed -- now it would be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m, from the existing 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The DDMA announced the reopening of Delhi schools after consulting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government. This comes at a time when the restoration of offline education in the national capital was already being discussed. The purpose of Friday's DDMA meeting was to examine the COVID-19 situation in the city, which has improved slightly in recent days.

The reopening of schools was postponed last week

The reopening of schools in Delhi was initially postponed last week when the DDMA agreed to relax some COVID restrictions, including the easing of the night curfew.

Following that, it was decided that schools will continue to offer online classes, with a decision to be made at the next meeting. On Wednesday, February 2, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Delhi Assembly's Leader of Opposition, accused the AAP government of discriminating against gyms and spas and urged that they be reopened soon.

Image: PTI