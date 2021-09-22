Delhi: SDM Office Raids Famous Market, Rescues 23 Children From Child Labour

In a major drive against the social malice of child labour, 23 children were rescued by the SDM office in the Vasant Vihar area of the national capital. The team, led by SDM Dr. Nitin Shakya, rescued children aged between five to twelve years. The drive was conducted in the Sarojini Nagar area of New Delhi. To carry out the mission in the famous market of Sarojini Nagar, five teams were formed including members of the child welfare committee, butterfly NGO and Delhi Police officials.

Talking to Republic about the entire operation Dr Shakya said, “We have launched a massive child rescue operation. In our first operation, we have rescued 23 children. They were of the age between 5 to 12 years. Many of them were forced to beg, where the rest were working in shops or selling different products in the market".

He added, “Children under the age of 14 are not at all allowed to work. Even if we talk about running a family business, they can do it after attending their school".

Future of rescued children

The Child Labour Amendment (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 2016 regulates the employment of children and does not allow children below the age of 14 to work except as a child artist and in a family business.

Talking about the future course of action and providing stability to these children, Dr Shakya said,” medical examination of these children will be conducted following which they will be sent for counselling. After this those who do not have families will be sent to children welfare homes.”

Asserting that if any of these have families they will be handed back to them after thorough scrutiny and verification to ascertain if they are part of any nexus or not.

Constitution of India on children education

The Constitution of India, 1950 under Article 21(A) mandates free and compulsory education for all children in the age group of 6-14 yrs. Article 24 also specifically prohibits the employment of children below the age of fourteen years in dangerous factories which may cause them physical as well as long-term mental harm.

Every person, including the parent or guardian of children, has the fundamental duty under Article 51 of the Constitution – a part of the Directive Principles of State Policy – to provide opportunities for education to his or her child between the age of 6-14 yrs. The punishment for employing a child below 14 years of age is imprisonment between six months and two years and/or a fine between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 50,000.

(Image: ANI)