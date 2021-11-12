Delhi: Second Phase Of Anti-dust Campaign Begins In National Capital After AQI Reaches 471

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday informed that the second phase of the anti-dust campaign has started on Friday, November 12, and will run till December 12. "We are starting the second phase of the anti-dust campaign from today, the first phase was conducted in October," Rai told news agency ANI.

"In the first campaign, 2,500 sites were visited, out of which, 450 sites were found violating the rules, on which a fine of Rs 1 crore 30 lakhs was imposed," he noted. "Today, we visited the site of NBCC in Karkardooma, here some laws have been found to be implemented, however, the dust is not yet controlled, due to which we have imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakhs," Rai added.

"In the second phase, once again our teams will visit the construction sites of Delhi, 25 departments have been asked to form a team under the anti-dust campaign," he mentioned. "The level of pollution in Delhi is still high, till now stubble has been burnt at 45,000 places, the effect of which is read on the pollution level of Delhi," Rai stated.

Earlier, Rai mentioned that the Delhi government-appointed teams of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and environment marshals have walked into fields in the first phase of this year's month-long anti-dust campaign. The Environment Minister launched an online portal as part of his anti-dust campaign. Rai stated that all types of construction projects taking place in Delhi will be continuously watched and handled through this portal.

Smog Tightens Grip On Delhi-NCR; AQI Stands At 471

The layer of eye-stinging smog that has draped over Delhi-NCR intensified on Friday, turning the sun orange and restricting visibility to 200 metres in some parts of the region, which has been plagued by hazardous pollution levels since early November. A major reason for raising the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) to 471 at 4 pm, the worst reading this season, was over 4,000 agricultural fires, which accounted for 35% of Delhi's pollution on Friday. It was 411 on Thursday. The city's air quality has been poor for six of the previous eight days following Diwali.

(With Inputs from ANI/PTI)

Image: PTI