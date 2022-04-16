Delhi sees 461 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded 461 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 5.33 per cent, according to the data shared by the city health department.

With this, the city's infection tally has increased to 18,68,033. The death toll stands at 26,160, according to the bulletin.

The daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the last few days.

The city had on Friday recorded 366 COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 3.95 per cent.

On Thursday, the number of cases recorded was 325 and the positivity rate was 2.39 per cent.

A total of 8,646 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated on Saturday.

PTI AKM SRY

