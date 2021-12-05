Delhi Sees 63 New Covid Cases, No Death; Slight Rise In Positivity Rate

Delhi reported 63 COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the infection while the positivity rate saw a marginal increase to 0.11 per cent from 0.08 per cent the previous day, according to data shared by the Health Department here on Sunday.

The number of cumulative cases of the disease rose to 14,41,358. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered so far. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 25,098 in Delhi.

Seven deaths linked to the virus were reported in Delhi in November, the highest number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last three months in the national capital, according to official data. Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 51 coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

On Friday, the national capital recorded 54 cases at a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent. On Thursday, the city recorded 41 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent while on Wednesday, it logged 39 cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

A total of 55,711 COVID-19 tests -- 48,432 RT-PCR tests and 7,379 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted in the city a day ago, the latest bulletin showed.

The number of active cases now stands at 370, up from 322 on Saturday.

The number of patients in home isolation rose to 144 from 121 the previous day. The city has 86 coronavirus containment zones, down from 88 on Saturday.

Fifteen patients were discharged a day ago.

In April and May, Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives and led to a shortage of oxygen and essential drugs at hospitals.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic last year. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

