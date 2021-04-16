Delhi Sees Biggest COVID Spike Ever With 19,486 New Cases As Weekend Curfew Kicks In

Seeing its biggest COVID spike till date, Delhi on Friday, reported 19,486 new cases and 141 deaths, as weekend curfew kicks in. Testing 98,957 samples in 24 hours, Delhi has clocked a daily positivity rate of 19.69%. With 12,649 recoveries, Delhi's cumulative COVID tally is at 8,03,623 cases of which 61,005 are active and 7,30,825 have recovered while 11,793 have died.

Delhi: 19,486 new COVID cases

As per CMO's Health bulletin, 4412 of 15,680 hospital beds are vacant, 5049 of 5525 beds at Covid centre beds are vacant and 62 of 132 health centre beds which are vacant. With 29,705 people in home isolation, Delhi has vaccinated 76,642 in the past 24 hours which takes the cumulative vaccine tally to 24,50,424 till date. Delhi's test positivity is at 5.01% and fatality is at 1.47%

Earlier in the day, the Delhi govt has appointed 10 IAS officers as 'nodal officers' while Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia has been appointed as the 'nodal minister' for COVID-19 management in the national capital. To ensure better patient management and quick decision-making, 10 IAS officers have been appointed as nodal officers for Delhi govt Covid Hospitals. Each officer shall be stationed at their respective hospital and ensure robust and effective public grievances system also," said Sisodia.

Delhi's weekend curfew guidelines

With the rise in cases, Delhi has imposed a weekend curfew which will kick in on Friday 10 PM to Monday 5 AM, barring people's movement in the state except for some essential activities. All shopping malls, gyms, spas, auditoriums, assembly halls, entertainment parks shut, while Cinemas/Theatres/Multiplexes open with 30% capacity. All personnel's movement barred except - govt officials, judicial officers, all pvt medical personnel, pregnant women and medical patients, persons from airports/railway stations/bus stations, media. People going for vaccination are also exempted

People related to commercial establishments like shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits, milk, meat, fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines, banks, insurance offices, ATMs, telecommunications, IT services, delivery of essential goods, petrol pumps, power services, cold storage and warehouses, pvt security, manufacturing units of essential goods are also exempted from restrictions. One weekly market per day to be allowed in all three Municipal Corporations. Marriages are allowed with a cap of 50 people, 20 for funerals. India's daily COVID cases have now grown to 2,00,000 on an average, while fatalities have increased to 1000+ a day.