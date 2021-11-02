Delhi: Several Cars Damaged After Multi-level Parking Facility Collapses At Green Park

A portion of an automated multi-level parking facility at Delhi's Green Park, which was inaugurated by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation last November, collapsed on Tuesday evening, causing major damage to the vehicles.

Police said information was received at Hauz Khas police station about an incident of electrically operated floor plates (that shift the cars) falling inside the multi-level parking, causing some damage to cars but no injuries to anyone.

''The multi-level parking has now been blocked and no entry is permitted till complete technical inspection,'' a senior police officer said.

The automated stack parking facility was inaugurated in November last year by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and central minister RK Singh along with senior SDMC officials.

''Cars are parked on platforms in such automated stack parking. Due to some technical glitch, one platform of the parking facility collapsed. It was not a major incident. Neither anyone was hurt nor any car was damaged in the incident,'' SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan told PTI.

The facility was inaugurated only a couple of months ago by the SDMC. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti has accused the SDMC department of corruption over the incident.

Multi-level Parking Inaugurated In South Delhi

Earlier in October, another multi-level puzzle parking, that can accommodate 56 cars was inaugurated by the SDMC in south Delhi's Adhchini village A puzzle parking is an automated system that enables horizontal and vertical movement of parking spots, just like a puzzle, to park and retrieve cars.

The facility was inaugurated by Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan, and SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti.

According to officials of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the facility would solve the problem of haphazard parking on streets in the area. SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said the total area of the parking facility is 467.83 square metres and a total of 56 vehicles can be parked at one time.