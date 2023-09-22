Delhi Special Cell Busts Interstate Drug Cartel, Seizes Opium Worth Rs 40 Crore

The Delhi Special Cell busted an interstate drug cartel and arrested three drug traffickers, including the kingpin. Police further seized 934 kg of fine-quality opium worth Rs 40 crore in the international market.

The recovered opium was smuggled from the North Eastern states and was meant for supply to Delhi and other nearby states, said the officials.

Members of the syndicate used social media platforms to communicate with each other and used a secret cavity to hide opium in the car, which had a temporary registration number for evading law enforcement agencies, noted the cops.

Police further recovered several mobile phones, SIM cards, and two Kia Seltos cars in the process.

The accused have been identified as 34-year-old Amara Ram, 33-year-old Bhana Ram Choudhary, and 31-year-old Bhalla Ram. All three are said to be from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

“A total of 43.934 kg of fine-quality opium worth more than Rs 40 crores in the international market have been recovered from the secret cavities made behind the left and right fender liner of a KIA Seltos car with a temporary registration number and the house of the accused persons. The KIA Seltos car was found in the possession of the arrested accused, Amra Ram and Bhana Ram. Two KIA Seltos cars with temporary registration numbers, several mobile handsets, and SIM cards used in drug trafficking activities have also been recovered,” the official statement said.