Delhi Students’ App Can Detect COVID In 3-5 Seconds; Read Details

A student of class XII, Aryan Gulati has become the youngest contributor in the war against COVID-19. The 17-year-old, a student of DPS RK Puram Delhi has developed a Digital COVID detector, which can detect a patient for corona in three to five seconds and has reported to have an accuracy of 90 per cent.

Gulati submitted his innovation for Aatmanirbhar App challenge and won the first position. He is the youngest of five award winners of the competition. His web-based application, LungAI can detect COVID-19 and 16 other pulmonary diseases. Explaining about his invention Gulati told Republic TV that everyday new highlighting the shortage of testing kits and Human resource encouraged him to come up with a solution.

“LungAI deep learning based digital platform to detect COVID 19 lung cancer and 16 other lung abnormalities making reliable COVID19 detection accessible to all. The website is a culmination of six machines learning based detection models that work collectively. The application that I have developed gives an accuracy of over 90 percent based on available data set and gives result in 3 to 5 seconds,” he said.

READ | COVID: Delhi Govt Begins Monthly Sero-survey; Says Confident Of Changing 'circumstances'

“My aim was to develop low cost and user friendly application which could provide swift results and could be used for mass surveillance by hospitals and other agencies and individuals. The application requires an image of the infected persons’ Lung CTC scan or X-Ray to be uploaded. It then tests the image against the COVID19 detector and gives a probabilistic answer to whether the person is COVID positive or not. The users can also test themselves for other lung disorder like pneumonia, Tuberculosis etc,” he added.

READ | COVID-19: Containment Zones Drop To 496 In Delhi; CM Kejriwal Reviews Situation

The application also guides people who report positive by providing a contact list of nearby hospitals and doctors. “If the user is reported positive the application alerts the user with information of nearby hospitals and other contacts through a message system. Everyday news made it sure that people could not get themselves tested due to various reasons, this inspired me to develop the app,” he said. LungAI also has a feature which can predict if a person is at high risk or safe.

“Another feature that I have added is a COVID19 risk assessment system which records the brief history of users’ medical condition and current system and gives its assessment in terms of the user being at high, moderate or low risk,” Talking about the future of the app Gulati informed that a discussion with the ICMR to refine the project for its implementation is underway.

READ | Nearly 1 Lakh Challans Issued By Delhi Police Between June 15 And July 31