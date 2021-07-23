Delhi: Sub-divisional Magistrate Issues An Order To Shut Tilak Nagar Market Till July 27

The Tilak Nagar market in the national capital has been ordered to remain shut till July 27 in view of the continuous denial of COVID-appropriate behaviour, an official order issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate (Patel Nagar) said on Friday. According to the order, the pandemic was still not over and that the general public and shopkeepers of the market in Tilak Nagar were not following the health protocols prescribed by the Government of Delhi. Due to this order, several markets across Delhi are expected to protest by shutting down their own markets.

The official report said, “A report has been received from SHO (Tilak Nagar), Delhi Police that during a physical inspection on 22/07/2021 conducted jointly with Revenue Department and SDMC, it was found that the DDMA guidelines/COVID protocols were not followed in Tilak Nagar markets (mall road, main market, Mangal Bazar, old and fruit markets). And they have recommended for the closure of the markets for the interest of the common public in the pandemic for at least 3-5 days to avoid the spread of the virus again.” The report warned that If any shopkeeper or vendor is caught violating this order or with an act that contributes to the spread of COVID-19, necessary action as per law would be taken against him/her.

Delhi's fight against the virus

Earlier in July, the Delhi Government had released an order to shut the Sarojini Nagar’s Export Market as it was violating the COVID protocols. The order was issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate (Vasant Vihar) Ankur Prakash Meshram and said that the market was 'extremely crowded with COVID-19 norms being grossly violated and no social distancing being followed at all'.

Delhi was under a complete lockdown from April 19 but as the situation improved, the city began a phased unlock process. It started with allowing construction and manufacturing activities to restart from May 31. In the weeks after that, the government allowed markets, malls, Metro trains, restaurants, bars, gyms and many other activities to reopen. However, schools and colleges have still remained shut. Delhi's daily coronavirus cases have remained extremely low for a long along with the death count.