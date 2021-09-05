Delhi: Three Robbers Loot Hardware Shop At Gunpoint, Police Launches Investigation

In a shocking incident, three armed men barged in and looted a hardware shop in Delhi's Khera Khurd area. The three miscreants were seen wearing helmets and masks to hide their faces. The unidentified criminals barged in looted the store at gunpoint.

Three unidentified men walking into a hardware store on Saturday and took the shopkeeper to gunpoint. The miscreants pointed gun at shoppers and forced them out of the store. The armed men then forced the shopkeeper to open the cash drawer. The men threatened to shoot and looted the cash and fled.

#WATCH | Two unknown miscreants looted a hardware shop at gunpoint in Delhi's Khera Khurd area, yesterday pic.twitter.com/DI8Izx5Ky1 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021

The police visited the scene after the crime and took the CCTV footage as evidence. The armed men’s faces are not revealed in the footage however, they can be seen speaking to one another in the video. The looters were also seen using tissue papers while opening the drawers to avoid leaving fingerprints.

Following the event, Delhi police informed that the search for the accused is now underway. The police also informed that the accused even fired a bullet during the robbery. “Search for three accused seen in the CCTV footage is underway. We are also looking into history-sheeters. Accused had also fired bullet,” the Delhi Police said in a statement. DCP Outer North, Delhi Police pointed out that an FIR has been filed against the accused. "FIR has been registered under stringent provisions of law. Multiple police teams of Outer North district are working round the clock to bring the (three) culprits to book," the official said.

IGI Airport Police bust fake visa racket

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Police in Delhi on Saturday launched a special drive to bust a fake visa racket that cheats passengers willing to travel abroad. Following the launch of the drive, numerous FIRs have been lodged and 99 agents have been arrested so far. In relation to a new case, IGI airport police arrested three accused Mehboob Khan, Mahesh Kumar and Saif Bari, for cheating innocent people on the pretext of providing them e-visa. The accused were reported to be sending fake e-visa to their customers. Following the arrests, DGP Porwal said that the case was filed based on a deportation complaint from immigration officials in Armenia. The case registered led to the bust of fake visa issuers all four accused passengers were also arrested for using the fake visas.

