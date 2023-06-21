Last Updated:

Delhi To Bear 90% Cost To Convert Non-conforming Industrial Areas To Conforming Ones: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal emphasised the significance of this project for the growth and progress of Delhi's industrial sector. This redevelopment initiative is expected to generate six lakh jobs.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday that the government will bear 90 per cent of the cost to transform all 26 non-conforming industrial areas in the city into conforming industrial areas, with the remaining 10 per cent to be contributed by the industries themselves.

This redevelopment initiative is expected to generate six lakh jobs.

Kejriwal emphasised the significance of this project for the growth and progress of Delhi's industrial sector. Once the transformation is complete, these areas will be granted the coveted conforming area status, providing a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, a statement said.

During a high-level meeting, the chief minister and officials discussed the progress made so far, identified challenges, and devised strategies to expedite the redevelopment process.

The meeting also shed light on the reasons behind the existence of non-conforming industrial areas. Due to the inability of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to keep pace with the city's development, unauthorized colonies emerged, leading to the utilization of residential land for industrial purposes. This resulted in the creation of non-conforming industrial areas, officials said.

Kejriwal assured industrial associations of the government's readiness to assist in the redevelopment of these areas. "The conversion of these zones into conforming industrial areas will eliminate security concerns, facilitate smooth operations, and foster development. It will also generate employment opportunities for a large number of youths and contribute to Delhi's GDP," the statement added.

The chief minister also acknowledged the challenges faced by non-conforming industrial areas, including inadequate infrastructure, lack of essential facilities, and corrupt activities due to insufficient documentation. These issues not only pose risks to workers but also hinder the growth of industries.

Currently, these areas house 51,000 industrial units, employing thousands of people. However, the threat of sealing looms over them. The government's multi-phase redevelopment plan aims to create a safer environment for workers and entrepreneurs by addressing these challenges.

