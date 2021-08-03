Delhi To Continue Free Wi-Fi Service, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Gives Approval

The Delhi government on Tuesday passed a proposition for continuing free Wi-fi service to the people in the national capital. The Delhi government had implemented a free wifi scheme in 2019 and has also set up hotspots at 10561 places, so far under the project.

Project launched in 2019 to continue

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the month of August 2019, had promised the people of Delhi that his government will start providing free WiFi to the people for the next three to four months. He had asserted that people will be getting 15GB of data every month. The Delhi Chief Minister had also highlighted the approval of the Cabinet on the free WiFi proposal under which 11,000 hotspots were to be set up across the city in the first phase. The cabinet also approved the proposal to install an additional 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras across the city.

The Delhi Chief Minister, Kejriwal had launched the free WiFi scheme from the ITO bus stop in December 2019.

“It was our commitment to give free Wi-Fi to Delhi and we have fulfilled that. This will be the largest free Wi-Fi project anywhere in the world," the Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal had said.

As per the statement released by the Delhi government, Out of the 10,561 hotspots , 2,208 have been installed at bus stops, while 8,353 have been placed at other places.

A maximum of 1.5 GB of data per day, free for all

A statement by the Delhi government on Tuesday said, "Every person is being given 15 GB of data for free, every month. A maximum of 1.5 GB of data per day is being given for free. On average, Wifi service at a speed of 100 to 200 Mbps is being provided."

Notably, In 2016, the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi was in charge of the Wi-Fi project and had launched a pilot run of the project in north Delhi’s Sant Nagar. The pilot, however, failed. The plan was then transferred to the government’s Information Technology department but it failed to prepare a project report.

In March 2018, the Delhi government shifted the project to the Public Works Department (PWD) of the government.

By January 2019, the department shortlisted three possible models for executing the project that were later implemented.



