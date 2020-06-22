Delhi: To Counter Bed Shortage, Home Isolation Becomes Easy With Govt-associated Portea

Amid the rise in the number of corona cases in the national capital, a sense of panic prevailed when the Lt Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal made institutional quarantine mandatory even for the patients with mild symptoms and asymptomatic ones.

The scare was prominently due to the shortage of beds in Delhi which has become overwhelming for the government and the citizens alike. However, the new order that came quite recently by the Delhi government, has made it clear that individuals who are positive will be referred to COVID care centres for assessment of clinical conditions, severity of illness and co-morbidities.

Physical assessment to be done for adequate facilities for home isolation so that cluster of cases doesn't develop in the locality. Also, the order further states that if an infected person has got an adequate facility for home isolation and after clinical assessment it is found that the person has no co-morbidities and doesn't require hospitalisation, the person will be offered to either continue to stay in COVID centre/paid isolation facility or can opt for home isolation.

In such a scenario, managing organisations like Portea come in very handy. In association with the Delhi government, Chennai Municipal Corporation and Goa municipal corporation, Portea Medical has been helping in managing patients that are home isolated. These patients are monitored remotely through a comprehensive tracking system involving government doctors and experts from Portea, for the entire mandated isolation period of 14 days.

It also submits regular reports on their condition flagging off any health complications. If required, the company arranges for an e-consultation with the government doctors. For cases where hospitalization may be needed, the company notifies the appropriate government agency for action on the ground. After the mandatory isolation period, patients who meet certain criteria are discharged from home isolation.

Under the initiative about more than 3000 COVID-19 patients have been on-boarded for home isolation services and 50 have been transferred to hospitals after initial screening. More than 2500 e-consultations have been provided and about 1200 patients have been discharged after treatment. The patients do not have to pay any fee for the service.

