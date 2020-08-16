DMRC Begins Construction On First Cantilever Metro Bridge Across River Yamuna

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC), in a first of its kind, would be constructing a metro bridge using the cantilever construction method. The bridge would be the fifth one over the river Yamuna.

"A Cantilever bridge is a structure which is rigid and it extends horizontally. The structure typically extends from a surface that is flat or vertical, such as a wall or pier, to a place where it shall be attached firmly. The construction of the cantilever allows overhanging structures without any kind of additional support," said the DMRC top news agency ANI.

The design of the bridge had been finalized using the 'Building Information Modeling(BIM) technology.' Using this technology, the 3D model of the structure had been uploaded with the intricate details of the proposed structure.

The bridge shall be connecting the Soorghat Metro Station and Sonia Vihar Metro Station, which are located at the pink line corridor of Majlis Park-Maujpur.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has commenced preliminary work on the 5th Metro Bridge over Yamuna River, which is coming up on the Majlis Park – Maujpur Metro corridor of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4. The 560m bridge will connect Soorghat & Sonia Vihar Metro Stations. pic.twitter.com/GLdtd6C9en — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 16, 2020

At the moment, the DMRC has set the ball rolling over the groundwork of the same, after carrying a geotechnical investigation of the location where the piers were proposed earlier.

The bridge shall be constructed between two of the existing bridges, between the Yamuna-Wazirabad and Signature bridges respectively. The bridge would be crossing the Yamuna river at 385 meters downward of the old bridge at Wazirabad and 213 meters upstream of the existing signature bridge.

"The mandatory approvals, which had to be obtained from the concerned agencies are in place for the construction of the bridge. The rail authority is committed to fulfilling the conditions that were laid down by the principal committee for the construction of bridges," said a press release by the DMRC.

The press release by the DMRC further added that all the construction activities, that are taking place are being carried out with very little effect on the floodplains of the Yamuna river. Any kind of damage that the floodplains might face due to the construction of bridge alignment would further be restored.

"The muck or scrap, that would be generated while the construction is in place would be disposed of scientifically and any kind of dumping in the floodplains would be prohibited," further added the press release by DMRC.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits:DMRC)