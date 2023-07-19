Delhi Tourist Brutally Thrashed In Agra, Netizens Call For Strict Action

In a shocking video from Agra, a tourist from Delhi who came to visit the Taj Mahal, was brutally thrashed with batons and rods by the devotees after his car touched one of them. The incident took place on Monday and the video later surfaced on Twitter.

In the video, the man kept on apologising but the attackers kept on beating him ignoring all his requests. The man then entered the sweet shop to save himself but the attackers followed him inside too. There the assault continued and the man was badly beaten by the miscreants.

Police replies to the complaints of Twitter users

A lot of Twitter users tagged Uttar Pradesh Police who informed that the Tajganj police station was directed to take relevant action and five people arrested. The social media network users stated that the incident took place in Basai Chowki area in Tajganj, Agra and the incident was recorded by a CCTV camera inside the sweet shop.

Responding to the video, the police stated on Twitter that they have taken cognisance of the incident and five people involved in beating the man, have been arrested and search is still underway for the other attackers.

Social media users also reacted to the incident

One of the Twitter user wrote, "These people brutally thrashed the tourist. They should also be beaten in the same way."

Another Twitter user said, "Great work by Agra police department... This is why we always trust our system...agra police give us one more reason to trust our system."