Delhi: Toxic Foam Covers Banks Of Yamuna At Kalindi Kunj Again; CM Announces Action Plan

On Monday, Kalindi Kunj in Delhi witnessed the familiar sight of thick layers of toxic foam floating on the surface of the Yamuna River. The foam in the river, according to the Delhi administration, is caused by the discharge of untreated garbage from factories in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Devotees were seen paying devotion to the Sun God in the Yamuna with toxic foam floating on the river's surface during the recent Chhath Puja.

Bhim Sen Bhat, a resident who came to the river to offer morning prayers said to ANI , "Even after seven years of the formation of a union ministry specially focused on cleaning the polluted river, nothing major has happened on the ground. The responsibility of cleaning the Yamuna is not only the responsibility of the government but also of the citizens."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 6 point action plan to clean Yamuna River by 2025

The Delhi government will pursue a six-point action plan to clean the river, which is projected to be completed by February 2025, according to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. As per him, the government is building new sewage treatment plants (STPs) as well as expanding and modernising existing ones.

New sewer treatment plants are being built, the capacity of current plants is being boosted, and the technology of ageing treatment plants is being updated, according to CM Kejriwal's six-point action plan. According to the plan, garbage from Jhuggi Jhopri clusters that currently flows into rivers will be merged into sewers, and in regions where people have not yet obtained sewer connections, we have chosen to establish sewer connections at a nominal cost. The 6 point plan also includes sewage desilting and rehabilitation.

"This will increase our sewage treatment capacity from around 600 million gallons of waste water a day to 750-800 MGD," Kejriwal said.

Wastewater from four major Yamuna drains which are Najafgarh, Badshahpur, Supplementary, and Ghazipur is being treated in-situ, as stated by Kejriwal. According to the AAP leader, the government will shut down enterprises that discharge industrial waste into the Yamuna. In locations with a sewer system, the government will give household connections. Previously, customers had to obtain connections on their own.

The 22-kilometre stretch of the Yamuna between Wazirabad and Okhla, which accounts for less than 2% of the river's 1,370-kilometer length from Yamunotri to Allahabad, is responsible for about 80% of the pollution burden. According to scientists, a high phosphate concentration in detergents used in dyeing factories, dhobi ghats, and households in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh is the primary cause of foam formation in the Yamuna. Another factor is the poor quality of effluent discharged from common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) and sewage treatment plants (STPs).

With inputs from ANI and PTI

IMAGE: PTI