After CAIT, Delhi Traders Pledge To Not Sell Chinese Products Amid India-China Faceoff

Traders of Delhi's big markets have decided not to sell or buy any Chinese products. This decision has been taken after a series of protests which broke out across the country against China seeking a ban on Chinese products. General secretary of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Praveen Khandelwal has said that traders across the country have decided to boycott Chinese products after CAIT's call.

'Resentment & anguish among traders'

"The entire country including the traders' community has decided to boycott Chinese products after this attempt of China at Galwan valley where we lost our 20 brave soldiers. There is a gross resentment and anguish among the traders across the country that money being collected by China through imports is being used against our forces. The traders are also citizens of this country and we respect sentiments of the people of the country," Said Praveen Khandelwal, General Secretary of CAIT.

The Traders Association has alerted people about the new cleverness of China where the dragon country has now started printing "Made in PRC" instead of "Made in China" to mislead people.

"Now after a massive protest against China across the country, China has started writer "Made in PRC (People's Republic of China)" instead of "Made in China" therefore people must understand this cleverness of China and boycott all Chinese products. We are not committed that we will teach a lesson and we will wreck the Chinese economy by completely boycotting Chinese products" Added Khandelwal.

