Delhi traffic police advisory issued as waterlogging causes congestion

Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday (July 15) issued an advisory after heavy rain lashed several parts of the national capital, causing waterlogging and traffic congestion. The advisory stated that traffic movement is affected on some roads due to waterlogging and uprooting of trees.

Routs to avoid during the incessant rain

According to the advisory, commuters have been advised to avoid routes like Khan Market, Teen Murti round-about, GGR-PDR, A-Point to W-Point, Kamla Express Building, Andrews Ganj, Khanpur T-point, Under Railway Bridge at Bhairon Marg among others as roads in these areas remain water-logged.

Severe waterlogging, uprooted trees: No full stop for problems

According to reports, these districts faced major waterlogging following more rain on Saturday. Commuters bemoaned the difficulties they faced in reaching their destination.

At places like Tuglak Road, trees were also uprooted during rain, hampering vehicular movement.

"Due to rains in the evening hours, some roads have been affected by waterlogging and fallen trees. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience," the Delhi traffic police advisory read.

Notably, several parts of Delhi are witnessing waterlogging and flooding following the release of water from the HathniKund Barrage in Haryana.

Grappling Delhiites

Following the incessant rains, people of Delhi were seen battling the water logging by pushing their motorcycles through the water.

Notably, the River Yamuna's water level was 207.27 metres at 1 PM on Saturday. While it was 207.38 metres at 12 p.m. on Saturday. The water level was measured at 207.98 metres at 11 p.m. on Friday (July 14).

Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms to continue: IMD

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department forecasted on Friday that Delhi will most likely have light to moderate rain mixed with thunderstorms over the course of the next 4-5 days.

Later in the day, Delhi traffic police said that traffic is affected on Mathura road in the carriageway from Badarpur towards Ashram due to waterlogging opposite Apollo, Jasola metro station which caused slow movement of traffic near Sarita Vihar flyover.

“Commuters are advised to plan their route accordingly,” read the Delhi Traffic Police advisory.