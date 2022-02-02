Delhi Traffic Police Forms 16km Green Corridor To Transport Live Heart From IGI To AIIMS

The Delhi Traffic police on Wednesday created a 16-kilometre long green corridor from Indira Gandhi International Airport's (IGI) Terminal T3 to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to facilitate the transport of a live heart. Following the request made by the AIIMS Head of Prof. Aarti Vij, Dept. ORBO for the formation of a green corridor, Delhi Traffic Police's South district force took up the job to ensure quick transport of the live human organ for transplant.

The Green Corridor, which essentially means an area where all the traffic signals are made green manually, was created in view of the emergency of the situation and for humanitarian purposes, Delhi Traffic Police officials informed.

The task was supervised by DCP Traffic South District. As per the ANI report, the heart was being transported from Chandigarh to Delhi by air for transplant. The police have further stated that it was a herculean task as construction was being done in that area and there were many points of congestion. With the traffic police's help, the ambulance was able to cover a 16km long stretch that usually takes more than 60 minutes to reach, within 18 minutes, DCP said.

Further informing about the development, police officials said, "Though, it was a challenging task as there were many congestion points due to ongoing construction work on the road. But keeping in view the emergency and humanity, the challenge was accepted and the green corridor was provided successfully to the ambulances carrying the human organ."

"The distance of about 16km was covered within 18 minutes for transportation of the heart (Piloted by TI/IGI, Insp. Kuldeep Singh) which takes almost 60/65 minutes in normal routine," the officials added.

Efforts of the Delhi police to timely transport the live organ was appreciated by the AIIMS administration. "The efforts and assistance provided by Delhi Traffic Police were appreciated by the administration of AIIMS Hospital, New Delhi given in the service of humanity," the police administration informed.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: ANI, Pixabay