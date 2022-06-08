Delhi: Bikers Assault Traffic Police Cop After Being Stopped For Violating Rules

In a shocking incident, bike riders assaulted Delhi traffic police personnel on Wednesday in New Delhi. The incident took place in Sangam Vihar's Devli road in the national capital where the police had come to clear a traffic jam. Republic Media Network has accessed the video wherein the scuffle between the civilians and police can be seen. The bikers, including one male and two females, misbehaved and manhandled after police objected to them for not wearing helmets and coming from the wrong side of the road. Later, an FIR was registered against the bikers for their act.

Earlier in the month of April, a Delhi police investigation team was attacked when it went to the house of a man who was seen firing a gunshot during violence in Jahangirpuri. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), Usha Rangnani, the incident took place when a team had gone to the suspect's house at CD Park Road for a search and examination of his family members. "The suspect's family members pelted stones at the police team. Legal action was taken and later one person was also detained in this case," she added, as per PTI.

It is significant to mention here that a fresh incident of stone-pelting was reported from the riot-affected Jahangirpuri in Delhi on Wednesday, June 8. The CCTV footage accessed from the area shows around a dozen suspects throwing stones at the residential area. The Delhi Police has claimed that the situation is under control and has launched a further probe into the matter.

Jahangirpuri violence in Delhi

During Hanuman Jayanti processions in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri neighbourhood on April 16, conflicts erupted, injuring numerous people including police officers. Stone-pelting was reported, as well as the torching of several vehicles, in what appeared to be a 'pre-planned' attack on the occasion of the festival, according to residents. The accused persons were charged under the National Security Act (NSA) and an FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station.

