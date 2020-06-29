Delhi Transport Body Appeals Transporters To Stop Ferrying Chinese Goods

Extending it's support to the demand of boycotting Chinese products, Delhi Goods and Transport organization has now appealed to all the transporters across the national capital to stop transporting Chinese goods. The appeal has come at a time when the entire nation is registering its protest against China

"China has stabbed us in the back," said Rajinder Kapoor, Chairman of Delhi Goods and Transport organization, adding, "looking at what China has done in which our 20 brave Jawans lost their lives, we have appealed to all our transporter brothers across Delhi to stop transporting Chinese goods at any cost."

He expressed confidence that their actions will "slowly and gradually" make a difference. "We know that CAIT (Confederation of All India Traders) has already appealed people to boycott Chinese goods and if our transporters also stop transporting Chinese goods then it will definitely impact China and the Chinese economy," Kapoor said.

It's high time...

He adds, "We have just appealed to all transporters and today every Indian citizens want to take revenge from China. If there is no transportation of Chinese goods then it will not reach markets and subsequently, people won't get Chinese products so we want to spread the message of boycotting Chinese products."

In an open letter to all transporters of Delhi, Transporters' body has said that today every Indian citizen is disturbed with what China has done. "It's high time that we all transporters must be united today and take a pledge that neither we will transport Chinese products nor provide trucks for the transportation of Chinese products."

(PTI Photo for representation)

