Delhi Transport Dept Extends Driving, Learner's Licence Validity By 2 Months

The Delhi transport department has extended the validity of learner’s licences, that stand expired between February 1, 2020, and January 31, 2022, by two months due to unavailability of slots for driving skill tests, stated an order issued on Friday.

The department, in another order, also extended the validity of heavy commercial driving licences expired between February 1, 2020, and December 31, 2021, upto March 31, 2022.

It has come to notice that several learner's licence holders have not been able to get online slots for driving skill tests. There are many more applicants than available driving skill test slots, the transport department’s order stated.

Therefore, the validity of learner’s licenses issued by the department, that stand expired between February 1, 2020, and January 31, 2022, is further extended up to March 31, 2022, said the order.

In an order on January 5, the department had stated that it had suspended all activities relating to the driving skill test, fresh online appointments and applicant's test for the existing appointments for permanent and learner's licences, in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

It had also said that the validity of existing learner’s licences will be extended in due course.

Learner’s licence is a temporary licence valid up to six months and issued to learn driving.

Currently, an applicant can obtain a learner's licence after passing an online driving test. However, s/he requires to clear the driving skill tests at automated tracks of the transport department prior to receiving a permanent licence.

