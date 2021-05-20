Delhi: Truck Collapses In Najafgarh Road, Highest Rainfall Recorded Since May 1951

Delhi on Wednesday witnessed heavy rainfall owing to the remnants of Cyclone Tauktae which brought along with it Western Disturbance in parts of North India. Amidst the heavy rain, a road in the Najafgarh area caved in. Shortly after, a truck fell into the caved portion of the road. No loss of life was reported from the incident. The national capital recorded 119.3 mm of rainfall under the impact of the cyclonic storm, the highest for the month of May since 1951

"A truck fell into a caved-in portion of the road yesterday. No injury was reported in the incident," the Delhi Police confirmed to news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: A truck fell into a caved in portion of the road in Najafgarh pic.twitter.com/MfW8iRigsO — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

Orange alert issued for Delhi

Yesterday an Orange warning was issued for Delhi by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) which predicted "heavy" to "very heavy" rainfall in parts of the capital with winds gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour. "Possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places" as a result of interaction between the remnant of cyclonic storm Tauktae and a Western Disturbance, the IMD said.

Due to the heavy rainfall, several areas reported waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic disruption and uprooting of small plants. A positive that came out of the untimely rains in the month of May was the drastic improvement in the air quality in the national capital which reached the 'satisfactory' category on Tuesday, the first time since September last year.

Parts of North India including Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will witness spells of rainfall on May 20-21 to the receeding cyclonic storm, as per the IMD.

