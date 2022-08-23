Last Updated:

Delhi: Two Killed After Unidentified Masked Persons Open Fire In JJ Colony Of Mundka

Two people succumbed to their injuries in New Delhi when some unidentified miscreants opened fire at three people in the JJ colony area of the national capital

In a shocking incident, two people succumbed to their injuries in New Delhi when some unidentified miscreants opened fire at three people in the JJ colony area of the national capital on Monday night.

The incident took place in the JJ colony area under the Mundka police station area of New Delhi wherein two masked persons opened fire at three people and killed two people and critically injured one in the attack.

2 killed, 1 critically injured after assailant opens fire in Delhi's residential area

Speaking to ANI, the brother of one of the deceased said, "My wife got a call about the incident. When I reached the spot, the neighbours informed me that two people wearing masks opened fire on my brother and two elderly men who were sitting with him." Adding further he said, "Police told us among the two (elderly men), one has succumbed along with my brother while other one is seriously injured."

He also claimed that his deceased brother had no enmity with anyone. On police investigation, the deceased brother said that police are cooperating with the family and have provided assistance. "We have also provided all the required details to the police for the investigation," he added. Notably, the Delhi police have launched an investigation into the matter and the probe is underway to identify the miscreants and find the cause for the firing.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)

