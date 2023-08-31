Delhi under lockdown during G20 Summit? Police debunks fake news

The national capital is all set to host the much awaited G20 Summit on September 8-10. Amid the preparations, there are rumours looming that Delhi will be placed under lockdown during the G20 Summit. Debunking the news, Delhi Police PRO, Suman Nalwa said that “the national capital will not be under complete lockdown during the G20 Summit that will be hosted by India.”

The rumours that are circulating in relation to the lockdown, according to Nalwa, are untrue. She said that there would be a "Controlled zone" rather than a total lockdown in New Delhi.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Nalwa refuted the claims and said, “Regarding the G20 summit, rumours are spreading that Delhi will be under lockdown at that time. It is factually not correct. As a number of heads of States are coming and international organisations are joining, that's why we have made a 'Controlled zone' in the New Delhi district.”

“All the commercial establishments have been closed in this area for three days (8-10 Sept). We have been advising people to travel by Delhi Metro. Bonafide residents of the restricted zone will be allowed to move by displaying a valid ID. No restriction on the movement of essential commodities coming through Delhi borders,” she added.

Speaking about the security arrangements and preparedness for the G20 summit, Suman Nalwa, said, "Delhi Police is prepared to stop not just any terrorist threat but also any likely protests. 'Vikrant', our logistics van carrying all equipment to deal with any law and order situation, will be deployed. We have equipped PCR vans and logistic vans with chain cutters to deal with protestors. We are fully prepared."

Delhi police asks public to not believe in rumours

On its official social media account, the Delhi Police provided answers to frequently asked questions about how to go to the Old Delhi Railway Station and cautioned the public against believing in rumours. "During the #G20Summit, train passengers are requested to use Metro Services to reach Old Delhi Railway Station or they may use the mentioned road routes. Please do not believe in rumours. Follow #G20SummitDelhiFAQs for factual information,” Delhi police posted on X (formerly Twitter).