Delhi: Union Ministers Smriti Irani And Badal Inaugurate Delhi Organic Food Fest

City News

On February 21, a three-day-long Organic Food Festival was inaugurated jointly by Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Smriti Irani in Delhi.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

On February 21, a three-day-long Organic Food Festival was inaugurated jointly by Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Textiles, Smriti Irani in Delhi. 

The Union Minister highlighted the need for providing such platforms on regular basis for financial inclusion and empowerment of women and stated that the Government is planning to hold organic food festivals more frequently in different parts of the country depending on unique organic products of a particular region.

Published:
