Delhi Unlock: As Migrant Workers Return, Metro & Markets Resume Services; See Pics

As the COVID-19 unlock process began in Delhi, migrant workers were seen returning with metro services and markets resuming operations in the national capital.

Bhavyata Kagrana
Migrant workers returning to Delhi with families.
As COVID-19 unlock process began in Delhi from today, migrant workers were seen returning to the capital with their families. Unusual traffic was seen in Anand Vihar's ISBT area of Delhi.

Migrant workers at Delhi metro station.
Migrant workers were also seen near a metro station of the capital as capital began the process of unlocking. The workers had left Delhi nearly two months ago when COVID-infused lockdown was imposed.

Migrant workers at the national capital
Unusual traffic was seen at Delhi's ITO as the national capital began gradual unlocking from today (Monday, June 7). Migrant workers have returned expecting to resume their pre-lockdown operations.

Delhi metro station resumes services from today
After the announcement from Delhi Government came two days ago, Delhi metro began its operations with 50% capacity from today. Citizen turnout looked normal as the initial unlock process began.

Akshardham metro station service in Delhi
Visuals from Akshardham metro station came out as capital began metro services after more than a month of closure. However, AIIMS Chief has warned Delhi Government to not start metro with 50% capacity

Markets in Delhi prepare to restart services
As Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced relaxation for markets in capital from today, on-ground visuals show market owners preparing to resume services under COVID-19 unlock plan after nearly two months

Market products arrive in Delhi as unlock begins
As per the Government advisory, markets will run on an odd-even basis between 10 am and 8 pm. The COVID-19 cases have significantly declined leading to several relaxations announced by the Government.

Small shop owners were seen selling their products
After a long period of lockdown, small shop owners were seen back on the streets of Delhi as Government allowed services with odd-even conditions and time limits. Visuals from Janpath market.

