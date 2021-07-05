Delhi Unlock: Stadiums, Sports Complexes To Reopen Without Spectators From July 5

In accordance with a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) directive, stadiums and sports complexes will reopen from Monday but spectators will not be permitted.

The Delhi government issued a new order on Sunday allowing stadiums and sports complexes to open without spectators as the city moves into the next phase of the unlocking process.

On April 19, amid the height of the second wave of COVID-19, the Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital, ordering the stadiums and complexes to close.

The progressive unlocking process began on May 31 as COVID cases began to decline in the national capital.

What facilities are reopening in the city?

Cinema halls, multiplexes, banquet halls, and swimming pools will remain closed in the national capital, according to the order issued by the Department Of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The new relaxations will take effect at 5 a.m. on Monday, and the prohibitions and restrictions will be in effect until 5 a.m. on July 12.

According to the DDMA order, social and political meetings, auditoriums, schools, universities, spas, and amusement parks are all outlawed across the National Capital Region (NCR).

The East Delhi District administration had previously shut down Laxmi Nagar main market until July 5 PM because people had not followed COVID-19 guidelines. Kishan Kunj and its surrounding markets, such as Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar, and others, were to remain closed from 10 p.m. on June 29 to 10 p.m. on July 5 or until further orders, according to an order issued by East district magistrate Sonika Singh and Delhi Disaster Management chairperson.

Several activities, including markets, malls, and market complexes, were allowed to reopen under the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's gradual unlock procedure while preserving protocol and strict compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Marriages have also been permitted at banquet halls and other venues with a maximum capacity of 50 people, according to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) earlier this week. Owners of banquet halls, marriage halls, hotels, and gymnasiums/yoga institutes are responsible for ensuring full compliance with COVID-19 proper behaviour on their premises, according to the regulation. Cinemas, theatres, spas, schools, colleges, and educational institutes to stay shut.