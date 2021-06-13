Delhi Unlocks: People Flout COVID-19 Norms, Throng Markets After Ease In Lockdown Curbs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference on Sunday announcing major relaxations for the residents of the national capital. The markets and malls have also been allowed to function in full capacity. However, public places which are allowed to operate will have to make sure COVID-19 norms are strictly followed, but earlier in the day, people were seen violating COVID protocols in Delhi's Gaffar Market which has raised questions on Kejriwal government's decision to ease lockdown restrictions.

Delhi unlocks

Delhi recorded 213 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the lowest in over three months. In 24 hours, the national capital added 28 fatalities as the positivity rate dipped to 0.30 per cent. With these observations, Delhi decided to unlock gradually. But people are still seen flouting the COVID safety guidelines in the national capital.

Seems like people have forgotten the horrors of the second COVID wave leaving millions dead due to a shortage of oxygen cylinders and hospital beds. More than the vaccine, public behaviour towards wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and hand hygiene are more effective in preventing the spread of Coronavirus.

Lockdown is not an option for the government's benefit but it's a temporary solution adapted to manage and control the spread of Coronavirus contagion.

For now, the relaxation to markets and restaurants is given only for a week. If coronavirus cases increase in the future, restrictions will be announced again with stricter curbs.

New guidelines

Private offices will now be allowed to run on 50% capacity from 9 am to 5 pm

Restaurants will be allowed to open at 50% seating capacity

Market complexes, malls will now be completely open from 10 am to 8 pm

From June 14, all religious places will be opened but no visitors will be allowed inside

At court or at homes, marriage is allowed with not more than 20 people. And, only 20 people allowed at funerals

50 per cent capacity will be allowed in Delhi Metro as well as buses. Not more than 2 passengers are allowed in autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis

Delhi Chief Minister has informed that the new relaxations will be observed for a week to test whether they were viable amid the receding COVID-19 pandemic. He further added, "We will observe this for one week if cases increase, stricter restrictions to be imposed, otherwise, it will be continued".

(Image Credit: PTI/@ARWINDKEJRIWAL-TWITTER)