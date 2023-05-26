Delhi Village Development Board Approves 118 Schemes Worth Rs 242.12 Crore

The Delhi Village Development Board on Thursday approved 118 schemes worth Rs 242.12 crore, officials said.

Development work related to roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks, crematoriums and sports grounds, etc. will be completed under these schemes, they said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Board chaired by Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai.

In a statement, Rai's office said the Delhi Village Development Board has approved 118 schemes worth Rs 242.12 crore to ensure development of villages in the capital.

During the meeting, all officers were instructed to complete the village development projects within the stipulated time frame. Furthermore, they were directed to submit reports with geotagged images of completed projects, it said.

Rai said the government is dedicated to furnishing fundamental amenities to the inhabitants of Delhi residing in metropolitan and rural areas.

"These village development works will be carried out through Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Irrigation and Flood Control and other government departments," he said.