Delhi Village Gets Special Library For Women Preparing For Competitive Exams

In a first-of-its-kind project, the Delhi government has constructed a special library for women in the Karala village of North West Delhi. The special women-only community library has been set up as a part of a women empowerment project under the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' program launched by the Central Government. The dedicated library will encourage aspiring women and help those who have begun preparations for competitive exams like engineering, UPSC, medical and many more.

Inauguration of Library for women at Karala village in North West district was held today in presence of DM North West, SDM Kanjhawala and IAS (P). We are thankful to Vision IAS for providing competitive books and infrastructure. @saumya__ias @yadavVish21_IAS pic.twitter.com/kYbtSlBXiK — DM North West Delhi (@DM_NorthWest) August 31, 2021

The mission was undertaken by the SDM of Kanjhawala Saumya Sharma to prioritise young girls who wanted to achieve success in their lives. Citing an example of a girl from Majri village, SDM Sharma told Indian Express that such talents need a "platform where they can be guided and trained in a better way." She also hopes that access to a library and information would help girls with the potential to step out of their homes for a brighter future.

The books in the library were suggested by Vision IAS, which is a center in Delhi that coaches Indian Administrative Services aspirants. In order to boost women aspirants, the North West Delhi district administration has also decided to arrange for guidance and counseling centers in proximity to the villages, District Magistrate Chestha Yadav told IndianExpress.

As per reports, the request to set up the library was proposed by villagers in Karala, especially the men, SDM Sharma said. The interior of the library has been constructed by Vrikshit Foundation. The organisation did a spectacular job in adding decorative pieces that promoted learning and personal development. It also added murals and paintings that depicted the power of knowledge.

More such initiatives in the future

The exclusive library is one-of-a-kind under the initiative taken by the district administration. It will provide space and safety to the women who are ambitious and keen to work hard. The authorities have aimed to construct more such community libraries in villages depending on the feedback by the villagers, SDM told the reporters. The library was inaugurated on the eve of Teacher's Day in the presence of the District Magistrate Chestha Yadav, the SDM Saumya Sharma and IAS Vishakha Yadav

Image: @DMNorthWestDelhi/Twitter