Delhi: Waterlogging Leads To Traffic Jams At Key Stretches

Traffic jams were reported at several key stretches in the national capital on Friday due to waterlogging caused by incessant rainfall over the last two days.

In view of the situation, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an alert, asking commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

"Waterlogging has been observed near Hanuman Setu on Shanti van to Hanuman Mandir Carriageway, Libaspur underpass, Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut, CDR Chowk, Mehrauli towards Gurugram, Andheria More towards Vasant Kunj, under Nizamuddin bridge, Singhu Border near petrol pump, MB Road towards Sainik Farm carriageway," it tweeted, advising the commuters to avoid these stretches.

The traffic police said they received 19 calls regarding traffic congestion, 11 regarding waterlogging and 22 due to fallen trees.

According to officials, the calls regarding traffic were received from Sonia Vihar Pushta Road, below Bijwasan flyover, Uttam Nagar signal, near Vasant Kunj Church and Vasant Kunj Fortis hospital, Rajdhani Park to Nangloi, Pitampura, Model Town extension etc.

Police received information about waterlogging from Libaspur underpass, CDR Chowk, Nizamuddin Road to Maharani Bagh etc. They got information from Shivaji Stadium, MB Road Qutub Minar, near Satyavati College etc about fallen trees, the officials said.

Traffic is affected on Phirni Road, Najafgarh due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid the stretch, police said in a tweet.

In the morning, the traffic was heavy on cantt flyover whereas, in the evening, it was heavy near Madhu Vihar.

Some commuters also took to the microblogging site to share the traffic conditions on the ground.

One of the commuters said the traffic was heavy in Nangloi. Another user requested the police to control the heavy traffic between Batla House and Okhla.

Reports of traffic jams in the Mahipalpur area and Preet Vihar in east Delhi were also received by the police.

One person said the reason behind traffic jams in old Delhi is still a mystery for the traffic police. Areas like Roshanara Road, Pul Mithai and Azad market are worst affected.

One user said he was stuck on the Modi Mill flyover where the traffic had been disrupted since 2:30 pm.

Another user posted a picture on Twitter sharing that traffic was heavy from Mundka metro station to Nangloi metro station.

The national capital has been witnessing an incessant spell of light to moderate rain for the past two days.

The weather department has predicted more rains on Friday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow alert', cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in Delhi.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, gauged 40.8 mm of rainfall between 5.30 pm on Thursday and 8.30 am on Friday. The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar received 44 mm, 24.6 mm and 60 mm of precipitation respectively during this period.

The Delhi Traffic Police helpline had said they received 23 calls related to traffic jams, seven regarding waterlogging and two related to the uprooting of trees from different parts of the national capital on Thursday. PTI NIT RDT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)