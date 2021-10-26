Delhi WCD Dept Warns Officers Against Going On Leave Without Prior Approval

The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) of Delhi has warned of action against officials who proceed on leave without prior approval of the secretary.

The department had issued an order on February 13 last year, directing all its officers working as deputy directors or higher to not avail leaves without prior approval of its secretary.

"It has been observed that the ... directions are not being complied with, and officers have proceeded on leave repeatedly without prior approval of secretary, which results in adversely impacting the functioning of departments," a circular issued by the department on October 22 read.

Citing the provisions of the CCS Leave Rules, 1972 and the CCS Conduct Rules, 1964 which mandate that leave is not a matter of right, the circular said any kind of leave availed without prior information or approval of the secretary by deputy directors or senior superintendents will be treated as "unauthorised absence, and action as deemed fit may be initiated as per rules".

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)