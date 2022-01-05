Delhi Weekend Curfew Rules: Timings & Work From Home Guidelines; All You Need To Know

In the wake of the daily rise in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital. The curfew will be in force from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 AM every weekend till further notice.

“DDMA has decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb COVID surge. All govt officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50% workforce of private offices will work from home”, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said while addressing a press conference after the meeting.

Delhi weekend curfew Rules

The curfew will be in effect between 10 pm Friday and 5 am Monday

All services, except shops selling essential items such as groceries, will be shut over the weekend.

This includes malls, markets and restaurants.

Since a night curfew is already in place throughout the week

All employees of government offices will shift to “Work From Home” mode

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus was less severe but asked people to be on guard. He said that DTC buses and metro services will run at 100% capacity, but people will have to strictly adhere to the mask rule and other Covid-safety norms.

Sisodia warned Delhi residents against stepping out of their homes during the curfew on Saturday and Sunday unless it is a medical emergency.

“Delhi government employees, barring those engaged in essential services, will work from home while private offices will have to function at 50 per cent capacity,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Tuesday. With a continuously rising trend in cases, Delhi has reported 5,481 fresh infections in the last 24 hours taking its positivity rate to 8.37%, the highest since May 2021. Also, three fatalities were reported due to the virus taking the death toll to 25,113.