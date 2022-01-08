Delhi Weekend Lockdown Guidelines: Govt Allows Essential Services Amid Rising COVID Cases

In view of the rising threat of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew for Saturday and Sunday. The decision was taken by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and it aims to contain the rapid surge of Coronavirus cases followed by Omicron infections across the city. As a part of it, the curfew which will remain enforced every weekend will begin from Friday 10 PM and will remain in effect till Monday 5:00 AM.

Informing about the same, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also took to his Twitter handle and urged the people to follow all COVID related protocols and mandatorily wear masks. He also appealed the people to visit hospitals only after developing serious symptoms while for mild symptoms, treatment can be done under home isolation. As Delhi goes under weekend curfew, read on to know what is allowed and what is not during this while. Check the Delhi weekend lockdown guidelines in detail.

A weekend curfew has been imposed to minimise the spread of the coronavirus in Delhi.



Visit the hospital only if you have severe symptoms. Treatment is possible under home-isolation.



Check Delhi weekend curfew guidelines

Malls, markets, and shops will remain closed at large across the city.

Shops dealing with essential services including food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, pharmaceutical medicines, banks, ATMs, internet services among others will remain open while people involved in delivering essential services will need to produce e-passes or valid identity cards.

People can go out only in case of emergencies.

All government officials have been directed to work from home, while private offices will function with 50% capacity and the remaining force will work from home.

Public transport including the Delhi Metro, city buses, will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity but without any standing passengers.

Only 50% of passengers will be allowed per coach in metros and entries to stations and trains will be restricted when as and when required.

People going out for medical emergencies, COVID testing, vaccinations, coming or going to airport/railway station/bus terminus, or examinations will have to provide a valid identity card or a ticket concerning their reason of going out.

