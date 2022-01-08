Delhi Weekend Lockdown Guidelines: Govt Allows Essential Services Amid Rising COVID Cases

Quick links:
Image: PTI
In view of the rising threat of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew for Saturday and Sunday. The decision was taken by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and it aims to contain the rapid surge of Coronavirus cases followed by Omicron infections across the city. As a part of it, the curfew which will remain enforced every weekend will begin from Friday 10 PM and will remain in effect till Monday 5:00 AM.
Informing about the same, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also took to his Twitter handle and urged the people to follow all COVID related protocols and mandatorily wear masks. He also appealed the people to visit hospitals only after developing serious symptoms while for mild symptoms, treatment can be done under home isolation. As Delhi goes under weekend curfew, read on to know what is allowed and what is not during this while. Check the Delhi weekend lockdown guidelines in detail.
A weekend curfew has been imposed to minimise the spread of the coronavirus in Delhi.— Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) January 8, 2022
Visit the hospital only if you have severe symptoms. Treatment is possible under home-isolation.
Wear a mask and follow all the COVID-related protocols. pic.twitter.com/iOxh63Ev1v