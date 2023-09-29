Delhi Witnessed 3 Massive Thefts In The Past One And A Half Years, No Arrests Made Yet

The massive theft incident of jewellery valued at around Rs 25 crore in Southeast Delhi’s Jangpura has sent shockwaves across the national capital. Several police teams have been constituted to nab the accused, but the accused are far from the reach of the police even after 48 hours of the incident being reported. The incident reminds of the major theft incidents that took place in the last one and a half years in Delhi, but the accused are still at large.

Surprisingly among the three incidents, one incident took place about a year ago in September 2022, while another one took place around 6 months ago in two different parts of Delhi. In both the incidents, the Delhi Police is yet to arrest the accused and recover the stolen items.

3 massive theft incidents of Delhi in past one and half years

Vikaspuri theft incident

The Vikaspuri theft incident was the biggest theft incident of 2022, which amounted to Rs 18 crore. The incident took place on September 2, when the sales head (the complainant of the case) of an international jewellers company based in Haryana’s Gurugram was on his way home carrying jewellery worth around Rs 18 crore. As per information shared by the police, the jewelleries were meant to be showcased at an exhibition the very next day.

As per reports, while on the way to home, the complainant’s car got punctured because of which he had to stop his car. As he got busy with repairing the car’s tyre, thieves stole the jewellery kept inside the car and managed to flee away. A case was lodged at Vikaspuri police station on the statement of the complainant and a probe was initiated by the police. But, even after a year the investigation reached no conclusion. The accused are still out of the clutches of the law.

Moti Nagar theft incident

The theft incident of jewellery valued at around Rs 5 crore, which took place in the Sudarshan Park area of Moti Nagar in March, 2023, still remains to be a puzzle for the Delhi police. In the incident that had taken place in broad daylight on March 25, the thieves managed to steal jewellery worth crores. It was later being claimed that the stolen jewellery amounted to Rs 5 crore.

A case was registered in the matter at Moti Nagar police station, but the case has not been worked upon till now. If police sources are to be believed, CCTV footage was recovered related to the case, but the accused could not be identified from it. The investigation into the matter is still on.

Nizamuddin theft incident

The theft incident, which is being termed as the biggest theft incident of Delhi this year, is the Rs 25 crore theft incident that took place in Southeast Delhi’s Jangpura area under the jurisdiction of Nizamuddin police station. The incident surfaced on September 25 in the Bhogal market located in Nizamuddin, wherein the burglars reportedly stole 30 kg of gold jewellery along with Rs 5 lakh cash from a jewellery shop after breaking the concrete wall of the shop. The accused made all the CCTV cameras installed in the shop dysfunctional before executing one of the biggest thefts in the national capital.

A case has been registered by the shop owner at Nizamuddin police station. According to a police official, several teams have been constituted to nab the accused, CCTV cameras installed nearby are being examined and call details are being checked, but the accused are still out of the grip of the police.

The police teams are making efforts to trace the accused in all the three cases.