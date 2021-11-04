Delhi Witnesses Foggy Morning, Maximum Temperature Of 27.8 Deg C

Delhi witnessed a drop in visibility on Thursday morning owing to the season's first spell of fog with the maximum temperature settling at 27.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The weather office predicted a partly cloudy sky with shallow to moderate fog in the morning on Friday.

RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at IMD said the season's first spell of fog over Delhi-NCR began on Thursday.

"Both the airports -- IGI Palam and Safdarjung -- have reported poor visibility with a significant reduction to the range of 600-800 metres due to mist and shallow fog during the morning," Jenamani said.

"This is to calm and light wind and presence of higher humidity. Such shallow to moderate fog likely to occur mainly in the morning hours till November 6 and reduce thereafter," he said.

The city witnessed a cold morning on Thursday with a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, IMD said.

According to the MeT department, the humidity level was recorded at 71 per cent at 5.30 pm on Thursday.

The weather office predicted that the mercury is likely to drop by a few notches over the next two to three days with the wind direction changing to northwesterly.

The minimum temperature is likely to drop to 14 degrees Celsius in the next two days, IMD officials predicted.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)