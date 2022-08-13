Delhi Witnesses Warm, Sunny Day; AQI Satisfactory

Delhi on Saturday witnessed a warm sunny day with its maximum temperature rising by a notch to settle at 35.4 degrees Celsius, an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather department had forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain in the capital on Friday and Saturday in the absence of which Delhi continues to reel under sultry weather conditions.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 62 per cent.

According to IMD's latest forecast, a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall is expected in Delhi in the next five days.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 58 around 6 pm, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. PTI ABU



