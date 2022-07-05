Delhi: Woman Battles For Life As Speeding Car Hit Her Near CP; Accused Absconding

In a tragic incident at Delhi's Connaught Place, an over-speeding SUV car allegedly hit a woman who was trying to cross the road on Sunday, July 3. The white colour SUV struck the woman named Poonam Bajaj on the outer circle of Connaught Place around 7 p.m.

Reportedly, the woman fell a long away after the car hit her.

Shekhar Chander Das, a housekeeping staff in a public toilet at the outer circle lodged an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC. According to the FIR filed by Shekhar, he was standing outside the toilet at the time of the incident. He further added that after hitting Poonam, the car stopped and saw her lying on the road. In the FIR he concluded by saying that the car driver fled from the place of the accident, instead of assisting the victim to the hospital.

Woman's condition critical after being hit by the car

After being hit by the car the woman, Poonam Bajaj was carried by Shekhar Das and an auto-driver to a nearby hospital named RML. The doctors admitted the patient, while the condition of the victim remains critical. Bajaj is a resident of Gandhi Nagar.

While filing the FIR against the speeding car, Shekhar gave important details like the number of the car involved in the tragic incident, after which the Delhi police later started their investigation. As per the reports, the accused is absconding. Further details in the following case are awaited.

Another hit and run case in the national capital

In a suspected hit-and-run case, a 19-year-old delivery boy was killed after an unidentified vehicle crashed into his scooter in the Dwarka area, police said on Friday, May 20. Karan Raju, a resident of Goyla Dairy, used to work for grocery delivery service Zepto, the report said. A senior police officer had asserted that the incident took place at around 11.50 p.m. on Monday. Karan Raju was then shifted to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

"A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Dwarka South police station," the officer said. "There was no eyewitness of the accident. We are checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the offending vehicle and further investigation is underway," the officer added.

(With inputs from ANI)