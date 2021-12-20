Delhi Woman Claims To Be Mughal Emperor's Wife, Wants Red Fort Or Compensation; HC Rejects

In a bizarre incident, a woman requested the Delhi High Court to direct the Centre to hand over the Red Fort of Delhi to her or compensate her, claiming to be the widow of the great-grandson of the final Mughal king Bahadur Shah Zafar. The Delhi High Court dismissed the plea on Monday.

Justice Rekha Palli's bench dismissed the petition, citing "excessive delay," while emphasising that the case will not be heard on the merits. When the petitioner's lawyer claimed that his client was illiterate and hence could not have contacted the court, the judge dismissed this argument. Sultana Begum, the petitioner, claimed to be the lawful and rightful heir of Mughal Badshah Bahadurshah Zafar II, the former monarch of Delhi.

"In 1857, the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar was dethroned by the British East India Company and all of his assets were taken under custody by the British East India Company illegally. In 1960, the Government of India confirms the claim of late Bedar Bakht as descendant and heir of Bahadurshah Zafar II. In 1960, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Union of India started giving pension to Bedar Bakht, husband of the petitioner. On August 15, 1980, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India started giving pensions to Sultana Begum, the current petitioner. The Government of India is giving so less as pension," the plea stated.

Petition claims Indian Govt illegally took over Red Fort in 1957

The petitioner claims that the Government of India is in illegal possession of the Red Fort, which is her ancestral property, and that the government is unwilling to compensate her or give her possession of the property, which is a direct violation of the petitioner's fundamental right and constitutional right in Article 300 A, as well as human rights. As a result, she asks the court to intervene under Article 3 of the Indian Constitution.



The petition also asked the court to order the respondents to compensate the petitioner for illegal possession by the Indian government from 1857 to the present.

Sultana Begum is the widow of Late Mirza Mohammed Bedar Bakht, the last Mughal Emperor late Bahadur Shah Zafar II ruler of Delhi's great-grandson and legal and rightful heir, the petition claimed. Mirza Muhammad Bedar Bakht died on May 22, 1980, and Sultana Begum was granted a pension by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi on August 1, 1980.

