Delhi: Woman Held From Majnu Ka Tila With 1.25 Kg Ganja

A 46-year-old woman was arrested from north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila area for allegedly supplying drugs in the national capital, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Sunita, a resident of Aruna Nagar, Majnu Ka Tila, they said.

Police said that on Wednesday around 11.15 pm, they saw a woman in Aruna Nagar moving about in a suspicious manner carrying a polythene in her hand.

When she saw police noticing her, she tried to run away, but was nabbed after a brief chase, a senior police officer said.

Police checked the polythene and found 1.25 kg of ganja in it.

Sunita revealed that she had bought the ganja from a woman not known to her from Jhuggi Railway Phatak, Kela Godown in Shalimar Bagh, at Rs 10,000 per kg, the officer said.

The accused said she has been involved in the activity for the last few months.

She was previously involved in five criminal cases of the Excise Act registered in Civil Lines and Burari police stations, they said.